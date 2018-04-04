Lawmakers, Group Condemn Kaduna Senators for Rejecting $350m Loan - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Lawmakers, Group Condemn Kaduna Senators for Rejecting $350m Loan – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Lawmakers, Group Condemn Kaduna Senators for Rejecting $350m Loan
THISDAY Newspapers
Fifteen members of the House of Representatives from Kaduna State yesterday faulted the Senate rejection to approve the $350million World Bank loan request by the state government. The Senate had last Thursday rejected the request by the state for the …
Kaduna House of Representatives caucus faults Senate rejection of $350 million loan request
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!