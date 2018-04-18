Lawyer Decries Continuous Detention Of El-Zakzaky, Wife — Nigeria Today

Lawyer Decries Continuous Detention Of El-Zakzaky, Wife

A United States based legal practitioner and the co-coordinator, Justice for Jos Project, Mr. Emmanuel Ogebe, has called on the federal government to immediately release the detained Shiite leader, Ibraheem El-zayzaky. El-zakyzaky and his wife had been in detention for more than two years.They’ve been in the custody of the Directorate of State Security (DSS). […]

The post Lawyer Decries Continuous Detention Of El-Zakzaky, Wife appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

