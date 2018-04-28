Lawyers, courts take blame for delays in handling cases - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Lawyers, courts take blame for delays in handling cases – The Standard
The Standard
Lawyers, courts take blame for delays in handling cases
The Standard
The Judiciary is still grappling with a backlog of cases due to consistent adjournments. A report released yesterday by Chief Justice David Maraga reveals that 60 per cent of cases are not heard and determined within a year. ALSO READ: Man tells court …
Coast region shines as Maraga rewards best performing courts
