Lazy Nigerian who? — Nigeria Today

#Lazy Nigerian who?

On Wednesday April 18, 2018, some thugs invaded the Senate Chambers in Abuja, seized its symbol of authority-the mace, and escaped from the National Assembly premises. I have visited the Senate on a few occasions and I have an idea of the level of security checks anyone would have to endure before entry and exit therefrom. The next day, the Nigerian Police returned the mace to the Senate claiming to have recovered it from a spot under a flyover close to the Abuja city gate! The Senate, its House of Representatives counterpart and the media all understood the gravity of what had just occurred!

THISDAY Newspapers titled its front page report on April 19, “Disbelief, Outrage over Theft of Mace, Attempted Coup in Senate” opening the report thus, “There was widespread disbelief and outrage in the country yesterday when thugs believed to have been led by Ovie Omo-Agege, the senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the Senate and a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) stormed the Senate and carted away its mace…”Omo-Agege is the “pro-Buhari Senator” who was suspended by his colleagues for the manner of his opposition to the National Assembly’s attempt to change the sequence of elections in 2019, which the presidency opposes and vetoed. Many analysts discern a link between the election sequence matter and the attempt to intimidate and overawe the Senate, and truncate its proceedings! President Buhari is not known to have made any comment on the issue!

While Nigerians were trying to absorb the implications of this shocking development, the president who was away in London made comments same Wednesday which precipitated another huge controversy-Buhari said in relation to the country over which he presides, “…more than 60 percent of the population is below 30. A lot of them haven’t been to school and they are claiming, you know, that Nigeria has been an oil-producing country and therefore they should sit down and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education free…” In response to Buhari’s unfortunate remarks, twitter hashtags#LazyNigerianYouths and #LazyNigerianPresident emerged with young Nigerians rejecting the notion they are lazy, and affirming they were working hard against significant odds erected by Buhari and his generation of failed Nigerian leaders!

Some sycophants around the president and paid and unpaid hacks of the “Buhari Media Office” tried unsuccessfully to mitigate the damage-the English dictionary meanings of Buhari’s words indeed translates to “lazy”…and worse-uneducated; idle and indolent; irresponsible and with an unrealistic and undeserved sense of entitlement. Our president was speaking on European soil where the average young person gets benefits far in excess of what any Nigerian youth could imagine, except those of Buhari’s generation who got state sponsored education and jobs,and have lived on the Nigerian state since the early 1960s! My tweet of Friday April 20, 2018 was typical of the reaction, “Actually Buhari was describing himself-he didn’t get a good education and has no certificate; he’s lived on the Nigerian state all his life; he doesn’t like work; and he’s fixated on Nigeria’s oil…”

In truth, Buhari has not presented evidence of completing secondary school-in all the elections he contested, including in 2015 he tendered affidavits to INEC and has declined to perform the simple task of providing his school certificate; since he joined the army in 1961, he has been a “ward” of the Nigerian state and served in multiple states as military governor, as Minister of Petroleum and Chairman of NNPC board under illegal military regimes; he was himself an unconstitutional military head of state; he was Chairman of Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) under the despotic and thieving dictator, Abacha; and is now back as civilian president. In his current position, he insisted on retaining the oil minister portfolio and installed his Chief of Staff as member of NNPC board! Buhari has a long and well-deserved reputation of abdicating administrative duties to other persons, whether as a military officer, politician or chief executive. That trait is also evident in his current tenure!

What should be really worrying to Nigerians and our foreign “partners” is not the answer Buhari gave, but the questions he was asked (!) which raise concerns around his faculties of comprehension, reason and lucidity – I have carefully reviewed the video and it is not clear how his comment related to questions centering on development of the North-East and the African Continental Free Trade Zone (FTZ). Some commentators have noted that perhaps it was the word “free” in FTZ that set our president off! However talking Nigeria down has been a perennial Buhari attitude since he took office and perhaps reveal his real bias and resentment of not just our enterprising and vocal youth, but indeed our educated, middle class, Westernized populace and our secular constitutional democracy. Having seemingly squandered goodwill of most youths, he may also have an incentive to discredit that constituency!

In any normal society, there would be no possibility of re-electing Buhari, but then Nigeria has strange politicians and a peculiar elite! I expressed my views in this regard on WhatsApp last weekend, “Any country in which its elites consider re-electing a president like Buhari just as thousands of citizens are murdered across the country with not a single person arrested; a president who cannot make an intelligent conversation on any policy or global issue with other global leaders; a president whose EFCC and DSS engage in open confrontation; a regime which crippled the economy and relies on cyclical movements in oil prices as its sole economic lever; a regime under which 10 million jobs are lost; and key accusations against top officials are treated with levity; just as the regime appears complicit in the invasion of its senate by thugs and seizure of mace…such a country is in serious trouble, that is if it isn’t doomed. May God protect Nigeria from these type of elite who condone crass incompetence and even mass murder because of contracts, appointments or even possibility of appointments or contracts, or because someone is a fellow church member…God really has to save Nigeria!”

There certainly are some persons sitting idle and living off Nigeria’s oil, and it’s not our youth! I pray our elite,marginalized youth and suffering masses will rise up and rescue this troubled nation.

Listening to the North, again-2

Chido Nwakanma

The North is a significant part of Nigeria by every measure. It occupies the largest portion of the geographical space. Excluding the derivation revenues to certain states, states in Northern Nigeria combined get a sizeable share of federally distributable revenue. The North also accounts for a disproportionate share of the woes of Nigeria.

To hear the elite of the North say it, however, other parties, persons and forces are responsible for the problems of the region. They externalise and blame the other, rather than frontally tackle the issues that face them. Whether it is in fronting dubious scholarship such as the one by the fellow giving Bayero University a bad name or in casting aspersions, the elite of the North play the ostrich.

Yet because of the size and impact of the North, all of Nigeria must pay particular attention to this region. In the current political dispensation, the North holds all the levers of power, from executive through legislative to security. Northern Nigeria is the main theatre for the anomie in the land. The North deserves the concern and interest of all of us. We who must do what we can to prod, encourage, cajole if necessary, so the North can get its act together.

It is thus uplifting to read of positive action on the matter of drug addiction by the citizens and youth of Kano, as captured by the Non-Government Organisation Nigeria Health Watch. The Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN) and the Youth Awareness Forum Against Drug Addiction are doing a yeoman’s job tackling the epidemic of drug abuse in Kano. They have received no help from the elite of the state or region in person or as organised entities such as State Governments and socio-cultural groups.

Kano is the epicentre of the youth drug abuse challenge in Nigeria. The youth of Kano abuse various substances in search of a high to enable them deal with the socio-economic challenges arising from the lack of opportunities. Kano used to be one of the major centres of industrial activity in Nigeria. The huge textile mills and several manufacturing firms are now hollowed out. Jobs are few, very few and declining in relation to the population.

The young of Kano abuse prescription and over-the-counter drugs. They drink codeine, Tramadol, Rohypnol and Lexotan. They sniff glue, gum and methylated spirits. They abuse various local substances, some that would make you cringe.

The Senate estimates that youth in Kano and Jigawa states consume three million bottles of codeine daily. It has also contributed policy direction in the fight with the passage of the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Bill. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency reports that Kano has a high 37% drug abuse rate, the highest in the country. On its part, the Federal Ministry of Health has set up the Codeine Control and Other Related Matters Working Group.

FOMWAN has been in the communities for 11 years now fighting the scourge. Its approach involves engagement, encouragement, counselling and treatment. They avoid shaming but provide a welcoming environment so the young people learn to trust and then to drop the harmful habits. There are interesting narratives about some of the former addicts such as Bello Yunusa Adali who now leads an anti-drug abuse advocacy group in Kwannar Dala, Kano. Bello previously imbibed four bottles of codeine daily plus a cocktail of other drugs.

Abubakar Shuaibu Maitumaki formed the Youth Awareness Forum Against Drug Addiction in 2012. He brings lived experience to the task of weaning the young of Kano off the harmful medications. He is doing his best in the fight, raising awareness and providing rehab services.

According to Nigeria Health Watch, “FOMWAN and YAFODA are two small organizations taking the fight against prescription substance abuse right into the heart of the most affected parts of Kano state using strong community-based approaches. The question arises therefore as to why their efforts haven’t been heard by substance-abuse interveners and regulatory bodies especially outside Kano.

This may be due to the two groups’ reluctance to have media engagements. In the case of FOMWAN, a track record of rehabilitated addicts has not been established. Funding is also a challenge that both groups are facing. Right now they tax themselves to provide the funds they need to rehabilitate drug abusers.

“Both groups however seem to have clear plans for the future; FOMWAN is in the process of establishing a standard counselling Centre in Kano in the second quarter of 2018 and YAFODA plans to expand their activities to the 19 northern states by the year 2020. Despite the challenges these two organizations face, they are providing effective local alternatives in the persistent fight against drug abuse in Nigeria through their community-focused approaches that identify, engage, counsel and rehabilitate those suffering from drug addiction.”

Efforts such as these by FOMWAN and YAFODA should get the support of the elite of the North, their state governments and the rest of Nigeria. These positive steps are miles removed from the baiting and xenophobic non-scholarship and other efforts at blaming others. Kudos to FOMWAN and YAFODA.

The post #Lazy Nigerian who? appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

