‘Lazy Nigerian youths’: APC chieftain, Igbokwe gives 10 reasons Buhari’s remark is true — Nigeria Today

‘Lazy Nigerian youths’: APC chieftain, Igbokwe gives 10 reasons Buhari’s remark is true
Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has thrown his weight behind the statement allegedly made by President Muhammadu Buhari that a lot Nigerian youths prefer to sit and not work. Buhari, while speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum in London few days ago, had said most Nigerian youths want everything free […]
‘Lazy Nigerian youths’: APC chieftain, Igbokwe gives 10 reasons Buhari’s remark is true
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!