Lazy Nigerian Youths! Buhari Should Apologize And Be Forgiven – Shehu Sani — Nigeria Today

Lazy Nigerian Youths! Buhari Should Apologize And Be Forgiven – Shehu Sani
SHEHU Sani, Senator representing Kaduna Central, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to apologize over his remarks about Nigerian Youths. While answering a question at the Commonwealth Business Forum in London on Wednesday, President Buhari had cause to talk about Nigerian youths. Mr Buhari had described the youths as illiterates who are lazy and want freebies […]
The post Lazy Nigerian Youths! Buhari Should Apologize And Be Forgiven – Shehu Sani appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!