LazyNigerianYouths: Juliet Ibrahim Reacts To President Buhari’s Comment (photo) — Nigeria Today

#LazyNigerianYouths: Juliet Ibrahim Reacts To President Buhari’s Comment (photo)

The light skinned Ghanian actress also has something about the President’s controversial statement.

Taking to instagram, she wrote:

Just standing here being Lazy… in the mean time shout out to the country whose youth has taught me that working hard to make it at any age is indeed possible if you’re determined. People say and think I’m Nigerian probably; because my hustle knows no limit… #lazynigerianyouths

The post #LazyNigerianYouths: Juliet Ibrahim Reacts To President Buhari’s Comment (photo) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

