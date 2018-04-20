LazyNigerianYouths: Tobi’s IG handler react, reveal his 5 Professions — Nigeria Today

#LazyNigerianYouths: Tobi’s IG handler react, reveal his 5 Professions

Tobi’s Instagram handler has taken to the platform to talk about President Buhari’s controversial commonwealth speech.

He shared the different professions of Tobi and captioned it with the post below:

Nigerians are one of the most resourceful and hardworking people in the world. From generation to generation, this has remained true. Now more than ever, we have begun to see a new crop of Nigerians…”YOUNG NIGERIANS” who are achieving incredible feats and reshaping our story.

.

Whether home or abroad, we are pushing the boundaries and giving the world a reason to take us seriously. I am proud to be one of these “Young Nigerians” who wake up every morning and push to be better versions of themselves.

.

Like many of these “Young Nigerians”, I have pursued a number of things at the same time because I believe that within me lies the power to achieve great things and be unbound. I do these regardless of the lack of adequate empowerment and infrastructure.

.

My various endeavours haven’t come from a place of confusion or failure but from discovering my truest potential. I am a “Young Nigerian” … I am a Dreamer … I am a Doer ….I am not Lazy.

#AmazingNigerianYouths #LazyNigerianYouths #BBNaija #DoubleWahala

