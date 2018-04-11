LCCI celebrates Business Excellence at 2018 commerce — Nigeria Today

LCCI celebrates Business Excellence at 2018 commerce

Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( LCCI ) has concluded plans to honour excellence in business at its 2018 Commerce & Industry awards slated for May 1, 2018, in Lagos.

This year’s edition, which is the 5th in the series, promises to be an improved edition and hopes to attract major players in the various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Muda Yusuf, director-general, LCCI, said: “The objective of the annual awards is to recognize, celebrate and promote private and public institutions that have exhibited the core values of best business practices, growth through innovations, business sustainability and have positively impacted the society.”

He added that “the LCCI Commerce and Industry Awards prides itself as a credible platform where winners emerge through a painstaking selection process supported by robust research and market intelligence. Some of the awards categories to be won at the prestigious event include: Award for Excellence in sectors of the economy such as Banking, Insurance, Health Care, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Aviation, Pharmaceuticals, Education, Media among others.

“The LCCI aims to celebrate deserving corporate organisations and public institutions that have made remarkable contribution to the development of commerce and industry, and the economy at large. Good corporate governance is also a major consideration in the evaluation of nominees for the award.”

The LCCI is the premier chamber of commerce in Nigeria. Founded in 1888 as the premier Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria, the LCCI promotes, supports or opposes policies and regulations or other measures affecting trade, industry, commerce and agriculture. The LCCI has over 2,000 registered members and is well known for its annual “Lagos International Trade Fair,” which was launched in 1977.

