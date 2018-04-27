LDC set for 45th graduation as Ssekikubo’s Case dismissed — Nigeria Today

LDC set for 45th graduation as Ssekikubo’s Case dismissed

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | The High Court in Kampala has declined to stop Law Development Centre (LDC) from conducting its 45th graduation ceremony scheduled for Friday April 27, 2018.

This is after Deputy Registrar in charge of civil matters Sarah Langa dismissed an application filed by the Lwemiyaga county Member of Parliament Theodore Sekikuubo, seeking to halt the graduation of over 1302 students on grounds that 201 of them did not pass the exams including him.

Sekikuubo contends that even though he failed one paper of Corporate and Financial Practice with 37%, it’s discriminatory for LDC Management committee to allow failures to graduate and leave him out without a justifiable reason.

In his Court documents that he filed on April 24, Sekikuubo was seeking court’s intervention to block the graduation until his grievances of alleged discrimination meted against him by the LDC are heard and determined.

Court documents show that Sekikuu, who has been pursuing the post graduate Diploma Bar course from LDC, had a supplementary in Civil Litigation and Corporate and commercial practice and that he had failed the supplementary which he was told to do in the subsequent year.

However in her ruling, Langa said two wrongs do not make a right by Court endorsing an illegality and order that Sekikuubo be included on Friday’s graduation list yet he failed.

Langa instead urged Sekikuubo to pursue his main case and bring evidence proving that 201 students were smuggled on to the graduation list without passing exams.

The main case is fixed for hearing on May 30, 2018 before Justice Henrietta Wolayo.

Langa’s agreed with LDC lawyer James Akampumuza that Sekikuubo cannot interfere with Friday’s graduation which is a climax of an event that has taken over nine months.

The post LDC set for 45th graduation as Ssekikubo's Case dismissed appeared first on The Independent Uganda:

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:

