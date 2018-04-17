LDS Leader Flees Jersualem After Missile Strike - World Religion News — Nigeria Today

LDS Leader Flees Jersualem After Missile Strike – World Religion News
|
World Religion News
|
LDS Leader Flees Jersualem After Missile Strike
World Religion News
Russell M. Nelson, the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, left Jerusalem in a hurry due to escalating tensions in the region. The decision to cut short his Jerusalem visit was taken only hours after the Trump administration …
Visiting LDS president salutes Kenya's Mormon 'pioneers'
LDS President Nelson arrives in Africa
Top Mormon leader tells a crowd in Africa that tithing will break the cycle of poverty
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!