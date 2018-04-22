Leaders endorse Matiangí for deputy president position in 2022 - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Leaders endorse Matiangí for deputy president position in 2022 – The Standard
The Standard
Leaders endorse Matiangí for deputy president position in 2022
Three Kisii Legislators have endorsed Interior and National Coordination Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to be Kenya's Deputy President in 2022. South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro, Bonchari MP John Oyioka and Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga said …
