 League of Lagos Artistes marks World Theatre Day - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

League of Lagos Artistes marks World Theatre Day – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

League of Lagos Artistes marks World Theatre Day
Vanguard
As part of their quest to keep promoting the rich culture of Africa and Nigeria through stage plays and artistic performances, League of Lagos Artistes (LLA), were on top of their game on 27th of March, as they held their audience spell-bound with

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.