Leah's continued captivity moral burden on Buhari – Christian elders - The Punch — Nigeria Today

 Leah's continued captivity moral burden on Buhari – Christian elders
Leah's continued captivity moral burden on Buhari – Christian elders – The Punch

The Punch

Leah's continued captivity moral burden on Buhari – Christian elders
The Punch
The National Christian Elders Forum has condemned the continued captivity of a female student of the Government and Science Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State, Leah Sharibu, on account of her Christian faith by the Boko Haram sect. Also, the Arewa
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

