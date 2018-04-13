Leaked internal memo warns Apple employees about the dangers of leaking — Nigeria Today

Leaked internal memo warns Apple employees about the dangers of leaking
Apple issued a very stern warning to its employees about the consequences of leaking future product and software road maps. The confidential memo, which was leaked to the press, comes after a series of product leaks in 2017.
The post Leaked internal memo warns Apple employees about the dangers of leaking appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
