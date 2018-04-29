 Lebanon army says Israel seized citizen on border - Arab News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Lebanon army says Israel seized citizen on border – Arab News

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in World | 0 comments


http://hamodia.com

Lebanon army says Israel seized citizen on border
Arab News
BEIRUT: Lebanon's army said late on Saturday that an Israel border patrol had seized a Lebanese woman in the Shebaa area and taken her across the frontier. “On April 28 at 8.30pm an Israeli enemy patrol carried out the abduction of Nohad Dali from the
Lebanese shepherd crosses into Israel, is detained by IDFThe Times of Israel

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.