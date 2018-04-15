Lecturer renounces Nigerian citizenship, urges President Buhari to endorse — Nigeria Today

Lecturer renounces Nigerian citizenship, urges President Buhari to endorse

Mr. Victor Koreyo, Lecturer, Department of Ceramics and Glass Technology, Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana, Afikpo, Ebonyi, has declared intention to renounce his Nigerian citizenship for what he called social injustice. Koreyo in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said he was demoted for a period of eight years by the management of the institution and urged the President to endorse his request.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

