Lecturer urges government to establish more technical colleges — Nigeria Today

Lecturer urges government to establish more technical colleges

A lecturer at the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Mr Ibrahim Oseni has tasked both Federal and State Governments to establish more technical schools to equip school leavers with skills to earn a living. The lecturer of Mechanical Engineering department made the call on Monday in Ilorin in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He said technical schools will allow graduates to be self employed instead of roaming the streets seeking for a white collar jobs, thus tackling the problem of unemployment.

