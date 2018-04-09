 Lecturer urges government to establish more technical colleges — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Lecturer urges government to establish more technical colleges

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

A lecturer at the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Mr Ibrahim Oseni has tasked both Federal and State Governments to establish more technical schools to equip school leavers with skills to earn a living. The lecturer of Mechanical Engineering department made the call on Monday in Ilorin in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He said technical schools will allow graduates to be self employed instead of roaming the streets seeking for a white collar jobs, thus tackling the problem of unemployment.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.