Leica cameras are about to get even more expensive — Nigeria Today

Leica cameras are about to get even more expensive

If you’re in the market for a Leica, you’d better hurry. The company famous for its high prices is about to make them even higher, with more than 60 cameras and lenses set to rise by between $100 and almost $1,100 from May.

The post Leica cameras are about to get even more expensive appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

