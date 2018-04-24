 Leicester City transfer news recap: Pereira latest, Sowah's City dream - Leicester Mercury — Nigeria Today
Leicester City transfer news recap: Pereira latest, Sowah’s City dream – Leicester Mercury

Posted on Apr 24, 2018


Leicester City transfer news recap: Pereira latest, Sowah's City dream
Leicester City manager Claude Puel has said the new season is already under way, and that's clear in the club's transfer activity. City are already preparing for the summer transfer market and Porto right-back Ricardo Pereira appears to be a key target
