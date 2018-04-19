Lesbian mums can't register baby in Italy - BBC News — Nigeria Today

Lesbian mums can’t register baby in Italy – BBC News

Lesbian mums can't register baby in Italy

BBC News

Authorities in Turin, northern Italy, have refused to register the baby of a lesbian couple. Chiara Foglietta, a Turin councillor, underwent artificial insemination in Denmark and gave birth last Friday to baby boy Niccolo Pietro. Italian law sets …



