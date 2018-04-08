Let Kogi people know your health condition – PDP tells Gov Bello — Nigeria Today

Let Kogi people know your health condition – PDP tells Gov Bello

The Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Governor Yahaya Bello to come clean with his health status. This followed the insinuation that he is incapacitated. The Kogi PDP, in a statement signed by its Director Research and Documentation, Dickson Achadu, argued that there was the need for Bello to […]

Let Kogi people know your health condition – PDP tells Gov Bello

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

