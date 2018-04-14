Lets predict; Tottenham vs Man City who do you think would win??? — Nigeria Today

Lets predict; Tottenham vs Man City who do you think would win???

Tottenham have gone 14-matches unbeaten in the Premier League since they were mauled by this Saturday’s opponents, Manchester City in December.

Pep Guardiola’s men on the other hand have been in their worst form since the start of the season as they have lost their last three games including going out of the Champions League while also missing the chance to wrap up the Premier League title by throwing away a 2-0 lead to go down 3-2 to Manchester United.

However, City can wrap up the title this weekend if they beat Spurs and Manchester United lose at home to bottom-side West Brom on Sunday.

