Lewandowski breaks Bundesliga record in Bayern win — Nigeria Today

Lewandowski breaks Bundesliga record in Bayern win

Robert Lewandowski created history with his 105th Bundesliga goal for Bayern Munich on Saturday, the most by any non-German player for one club in the competition’s history.

The Poland international headed home Sebastian Rudy’s corner in the 73rd minute to score his side’s second in a routine 3-0 win away at Hannover.

Rudy added a late third for the league champions after Thomas Muller had broken the deadlock 12 minutes into the second half.

Lewandowski’s strike moves him out of a tie with former Bayern player Claudio Pizarro, the Peru forward having scored 104 over the course of three stints with Werder Bremen.

Lewandowski came off the bench to score his record breaking goal .

The champions left Joshua Kimmich, Mats Hummels, Franck Ribery, Javi Martinez, Thomas Muller and Lewandowski on the bench ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.

And while Jupp Heynckes’ men took until the 57th minute to break the deadlock, goalkeepers Sven Ulreich and Philipp Tschauner excelling before the break, Bayern recorded their 11th consecutive league win in this fixture with a second-half burst.

Muller’s introduction as a half-time substitute proved a key moment in the game, his deflected left-foot volley from a Juan Bernat cross breaking Hannover’s resistance.

Lewandowski then headed in within five minutes of his own introduction to become the most prolific non-German for a single club in Bundesliga history with his 105th top-flight goal for Bayern.

Lewandowski form is not only a plus for Bayern Munich but also for Russia bound Poland who have been pitched against Chile, Lithuania and Senegal. As part of the shape up to the world cup Poland played a frindly match with Nigeria recently which ended by a lone goal in favour of Super Eagles.

The post Lewandowski breaks Bundesliga record in Bayern win appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

