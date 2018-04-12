LG looking for faster OS updates with new Software Upgrade Center — Nigeria Today

LG looking for faster OS updates with new Software Upgrade Center
LG is looking to speed up the glacially slow pace of Android updates with its new Software Upgrade Center. But which phones will receive the benefit of the dedicated software house first?
