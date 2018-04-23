Libel: Senator Sani Files N5b Suit Against Gov El-Rufai — Nigeria Today

Libel: Senator Sani Files N5b Suit Against Gov El-Rufai

Sen. Shehu Sani, has filed a counter claim at the Kaduna State High Court against Gov. Nasir El-Rufai claiming N5 billion for alleged libellous broadcast. Gov. El-Rufai had in February sued Sani demanding N500 million for alleged defamatory statement contained in a publication. Sani, who represents Kaduna Central senatorial district, filed the Statement of Defence […]

The post Libel: Senator Sani Files N5b Suit Against Gov El-Rufai appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

