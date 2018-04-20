Liberia Law Society Concerned over Early Sings of Intolerance in Govt. - Front Page Africa — Nigeria Today

Liberia Law Society Concerned over Early Sings of Intolerance in Govt. – Front Page Africa
Front Page Africa
Liberia Law Society Concerned over Early Sings of Intolerance in Govt.
Monrovia – The Liberia Law Society (The Law Society) says it is concern about early signs of intolerance and creeping intimidation of the press and free speech in Liberia. According to recent developments as narrated by the Press Union of Liberia (PUL …
