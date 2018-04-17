 Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon's 2013 Oil Deal - Bloomberg — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal – Bloomberg

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Bloomberg

Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon's 2013 Oil Deal
Bloomberg
Liberian President George Weah ordered a probe into Exxon Mobil Corp.'s 2013 deal for drilling rights off the coast of the West African nation, according to his office. The investigation follows last month's report by campaign-group Global Witness that
President Weah's Special Review Committee Adopts Guidelines to Constitute Code of ConductThe Executive Mansion

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.