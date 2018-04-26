Liberia’s F.A links up with Nigeria’s Seyi Shay on “Back” | Listen on BN — Nigeria Today

Liberia’s F.A links up with Nigeria’s Seyi Shay on “Back” | Listen on BN

Liberia’s F.A returns with a brand new single “Back,” featuring Nigeria’s Seyi Shay and fans are sure to have a treat listening and watching this.

The song was produced by Krizbeatz the drummer boy.

You can stream or download the audio HERE, and watch the video below:

