Liberia's Sirleaf Receives $5m Mo Ibrahim Prize - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

Liberia’s Sirleaf Receives $5m Mo Ibrahim Prize – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Independent
|
Liberia's Sirleaf Receives $5m Mo Ibrahim Prize
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Friday accepted the prestigious $5 million Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership. “As the first woman to receive this Mo Ibrahim Foundation Prize award, it is my hope that women and girls …
Africa's first female president awarded for leading recovery after civil war
Leadership must impact people's lives – Kagame
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!