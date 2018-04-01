Life after data regulation: What a post-Facebook world might look like - VentureBeat — Nigeria Today

Life after data regulation: What a post-Facebook world might look like – VentureBeat
|
VentureBeat
|
Life after data regulation: What a post-Facebook world might look like
VentureBeat
Let's fast forward to 2020. A combination of class action lawsuits and tough regulation across the globe following the Cambridge Analytica scandal has led to the break-up or collapse of the digital behemoths. The remaining digital brands are …
Facebook will crack down on unwanted ad targeting by email
'Ugly' Facebook memo exposes internal angst over growth drive
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!