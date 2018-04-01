 Life after data regulation: What a post-Facebook world might look like - VentureBeat — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Life after data regulation: What a post-Facebook world might look like – VentureBeat

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


VentureBeat

Life after data regulation: What a post-Facebook world might look like
VentureBeat
Let's fast forward to 2020. A combination of class action lawsuits and tough regulation across the globe following the Cambridge Analytica scandal has led to the break-up or collapse of the digital behemoths. The remaining digital brands are
Facebook will crack down on unwanted ad targeting by emailEngadget
'Ugly' Facebook memo exposes internal angst over growth driveThe Australian

all 20 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.