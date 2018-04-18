 Lifeless Body Of A Lady Dumped On The Road In Maryland, Lagos (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Lifeless Body Of A Lady Dumped On The Road In Maryland, Lagos (Photos)

An unidentified lady was seen lieing lifelessly beside MR Biggs, Maryland Bus stop, Lagos state. Passers by could not help but wonder what led to the cause of the death of the womanA as none of her body parts were missing. More details soon…

