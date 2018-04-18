Lifeless Body Of A Lady Dumped On The Road In Maryland, Lagos (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Lifeless Body Of A Lady Dumped On The Road In Maryland, Lagos (Photos)

An unidentified lady was seen lieing lifelessly beside MR Biggs, Maryland Bus stop, Lagos state. Passers by could not help but wonder what led to the cause of the death of the womanA as none of her body parts were missing. More details soon…

The post Lifeless Body Of A Lady Dumped On The Road In Maryland, Lagos (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

