Light out in Owerri, residents wail — Nigeria Today

Light out in Owerri, residents wail

Owerri, the Imo State capital has been thrown into apparent blackout with no date in sight for

restoration of power in parts of the city following the renewed aggressive demolition of perceived illegal

structures and shanties in the capital city.

The demolition exercise which commenced last Thursday, drastically affected electricity supply and

other social amenities because of the resultant vandalism of electricity poles, low and high tension

cables, as well as armoured cables and transformer bases in the affected streets.

Besides the disruption of electricity, pipe borne water and the likes, social and business life are also

forcefully grinded to a halt with shops, eateries and beer parlours under lock and key.

Our correspondent who went round the touched parts of the city, observed that the hapless residents

were virtually in a pensive and mournful mood, all day just as they reluctantly counted their losses

occasioned by the onslaught.

Part of the pains being suffered by the residents was the near absence of vehicles for conveying

persons, goods and services to their destinations as a result of the barricades on major roads and streets

in Owerri, coupled with the intimidation and harassment meted out to residents by trigger-happy

security operatives stationed all over the city.

An affected residents and trader who gave his as name Paul Owuama, described the demolition

exercise as ill-intended, ill-timed and a conscious demonstration of the governor's ingratitude to Imo

masses who braved all odds to elect him in 2011 and 2015.

Chief Owuama who complained bitterly about the untold hardship the residents have been thrown into

in the name of urban renewal by the state government, hinted that the demolition is unpopular and has

done more harm than good to the state, the government and the citizenry.

Meanwhile, a prominent politician and human rights activist, Barr. Uche Onyeagocha has described the

demolition exercise as inhuman and blatant declaration of war on the people of Imo State.

Onyeagocha, a governorship aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, said, "It has

now become obvious that Governor Ethelbert Okorocha has declared war on Imolites. We call on

Imolites to join hands to restore our dear state from the hands of oppression.

He described the action of the governor as, "the shameless display of rascality, executive recklessness

and high handedness by the outgoing Governor Ethelbert Okorocha, who since the last two days, has

been busy destroying people's goods and businesses, locking up people's private shops and forcefully

evicting innocent traders along Douglas road, Nworie lane, Mbaise road, Tetlow road, wetheral road and

other areas, through his recruited thugs, all in the name of urban renewal program.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News.

