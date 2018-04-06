Like Nigeria, Ghana, The Gambia …and now Sierra Leone — Nigeria Today

Like Nigeria, Ghana, The Gambia …and now Sierra Leone

The train, which took off in Nigeria with opposition candidate winning the presidential election, has berth in Ghana, Gambia and Liberia. Sierre Leone joined the league on Wednesday with opposition leader Julius Maada Bio being sworn in as president.

Sierra Leone’s opposition challenger Julius Maada Bio secured his first term in office as a civilian Wednesday when he was declared the winner of a controversial presidential run-off, which his opponent, Samura Kamara, vowed to contest the result.

With this feat, Bio has joined a trend which started in Nigeria. Then opposition candidate Muhammadu Buhari defeated Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. The trend soon spread to Ghana. The Gambia and Liberia are also now in the hands of hithertho opposition parties.

Bio, a former soldier who briefly led a military junta more than two decades ago, won 51.81 per cent of ballots in last month’s election, according to official results.

He beat former ruling party candidate Kamara, who secured 48.19 per cent of the vote, ending a decade in power for Kamara’s All Peoples’ Congress (APC) in the poor West African nation.

Cheers and songs erupted among thousands of supporters of Bio and his Sierra Leone People’s Party, who were gathered in the capital Freetown on Wednesday evening. Shortly after the announcement, Bio was sworn in as president, handed a symbolic command baton by the country’s top judge.

The official results of the vote had been delayed by a dispute over the method of tallying that left ballot papers from 11,000 polling stations uncounted.

The campaign was characterised by ugly verbal exchanges and sporadic violence with Bio accusing the APC of using police intimidation against his party.

Police reported a string of attacks on candidates and supporters on both sides since the first round on March 7 – which Bio narrowly won – after which Kamara declared that “the safety and security of Sierra Leone is in our hands”.

Bio, a straight-talking retired brigadier, has blasted the government’s closeness to China, while Kamara had presented himself as a continuity candidate.

Observers ‘satisfied’

Although international observers reported some “issues” during the March 31 second round that saw heightened security measures, the monitors declared themselves “satisfied” with the overall conduct of the poll.

Earlier Wednesday, Kamara supporters marched in Freetown, tearing down Bio posters and alleging “foreign meddling” in the vote, an AFP reporter said. Security forces erected a cordon around Bio’s SLPP party headquarters, where hundreds of supporters had already begun celebrating victory ahead of the expected official results.

A total of 3.1-million people were registered to vote in the first presidential poll since a 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak that killed 4 000 people. Kamara’s party’s term was also marred by a mudslide that struck Freetown last year, killing hundreds of people.

One of the world’s poorest nations despite huge mineral and diamond deposits, Sierra Leone is recovering only gradually from war and disease. Its economy remains fragile, with corruption widespread in the former British colony.

Political loyalties are often divided along ethnic lines and traumatic memories of the 1991-2002 civil war run deep.

U.S. Embassy greets new president

The U.S. Department of State congratulated the new President and Vice President of Sierra Leone.

A statement by its embassy said: “The National Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone has declared Retired Brigadier Julius Maada Bio and Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh of the Sierra Leone People’s Party the winners of the run-off election. As a longstanding friend, the United States congratulates the people of Serra Leone on their active and peaceful participation in the presidential elections held on March 31, which is a testament to the strength and resilience of Sierra Leone’s democracy. We look forward to working with President Julius Maada Bio to further strengthen our bilateral relationship.

“We commend the National Electoral Commission for administering an orderly, well-managed process. We also recognise the important role Sierra Leone’s political parties and civil society organisations played in these elections, and we welcome the statements by international and domestic observer missions affirming the credibility of the election. Now is the time for all leaders to demonstrate their continued commitment to the constitution, Sierra Leone’s democratic institutions, and her people. “Finally, we would like to recognise President Ernest Bai Koroma for his commitment to an orderly and timely political transition.

“We are committed to working closely with the Government of Sierra Leone and we look forward to advancing our longstanding mutual interests in economic development, trade, health, and the strengthening of democratic institutions.”

Losing party intends to

challenge vote results

But hopes for a smooth transition were soon thrown into doubt after Kamara said he was rejecting the National Election Commission’s results.

“We dispute the results and we will take legal action to correct them,” Kamara said in a televised address, calling on his supporters to stay calm. The results, he added, “do not reflect the party’s many concerns about massive ballot box stuffing, supernumerary votes and other irregularities.”

He said his APC party intends to take “appropriate legal action.”

Any registered voter has seven days to petition the Supreme Court over the results.

The man Julius Maada Bio

Bio (born May 12, 1964) is a Sierra Leonean politician and the fifth and current president of Sierra Leone since

As the candidate of the main opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party, Bio defeated Samura Kamara of the ruling All People’s Congress party in the runoff in the 2018 Sierra Leone presidential election. Bio succeeded Ernest Bai Koroma as president, who was constitutionally ineligible for the presidency because he had served the maximum two five year terms.

Bio is a retired Brigadier in the Sierra Leone Military. He was the military Head of State of Sierra Leone from January 16, 1996 to March 29, 1996 under the National Provisional Ruling Council.

He was the SLPP presidential candidate in the 2012 presidential election, having won the nomination at the July 31, 2011 SLPP national convention held at the Miatta Conference Hall in Freetown.

Bio led a military coup in Sierra Leone on January 16, 1996, ousting his close friend and the leader of the NPRC junta government, Captain Valentine Strasser, following a division within senior members of the NPRC junta.

In his first public speech after the coup, Bio justified his actions as a means to return Sierra Leone to a democratically elected civilian government and end the Sierra Leone civil war.

He fulfilled his promise to return Sierra Leone to democracy; and he handed power to Ahmad Tejan Kabbah of the SLPP following the latter’s victory in the 1996 presidential election.

After retiring from the military in 1996, Bio moved to the United States, where he earned a Masters Degree in International Affairs from American University in Washington, D.C. He also served as the president of International Systems Science Corporation, a consulting and investment management firm based in the United States.

He is an ethnic Sherbro and a native of Bonthe District in Southern Sierra Leone. Bio is a practicing Roman Catholic Christian. His wife Fatima is a practicing Muslim, and an ethnic Mandingo from Koidu, Kono District in eastern Sierra Leone.

