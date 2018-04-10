 Lille consider Enyeama's recall - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Lille consider Enyeama’s recall – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Lille consider Enyeama's recall
Vanguard
Former Super Eagles keeper, Vincent Enyeama's career at Lille may receive a shot in the arm after manager, Christophe Galtie hinted that Enyeama still have a chance to prove himself with the French Ligue 1 side. Enyeama. Galtier has expressed the same
Lille report dampens Enyeama's World Cup hopesNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.