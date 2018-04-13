 Link Up! Dino Melaye hosts #BBNaija’s BamBam and Teddy A — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Link Up! Dino Melaye hosts #BBNaija’s BamBam and Teddy A

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in BBNaija, Big Brother Naija | 0 comments

Senator Dino Melaye, last night, hosted former Big Brother Naija housemates BamBam and Teddy A in his house as they are currently in Abuja on a media tour. The Senator shared a photo on his Instagram page which he captioned: Teddy A and Bambam of big brother at my krip. Great guys. See photo:

The post Link Up! Dino Melaye hosts #BBNaija’s BamBam and Teddy A appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.