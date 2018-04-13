Link Up! Dino Melaye hosts #BBNaija’s BamBam and Teddy A — Nigeria Today

Link Up! Dino Melaye hosts #BBNaija’s BamBam and Teddy A

Senator Dino Melaye, last night, hosted former Big Brother Naija housemates BamBam and Teddy A in his house as they are currently in Abuja on a media tour. The Senator shared a photo on his Instagram page which he captioned: Teddy A and Bambam of big brother at my krip. Great guys. See photo:

The post Link Up! Dino Melaye hosts #BBNaija’s BamBam and Teddy A appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

