Linkage Assurance plans online motor insurance - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Linkage Assurance plans online motor insurance
LINKAGE Assurance Plc has secured the approval of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to distribute its motor insurance policies online. The company in a statement said its online platform is a robust technology platform that makes its motor …
Linkage to launch online motor insurance
