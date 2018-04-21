 LIST: Offa Robbery Victims Identified — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

LIST: Offa Robbery Victims Identified

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Victims of the infamous Offa robbery attack of April 5 have begun to be identified. An advocacy group, Kwara Must Change, on Friday released a list of some of the victims. In a statement signed by its convener, Abdulrazaq O. Hamzat, the group said the released list comprised 10 police officers and four civilians, and […]

The post LIST: Offa Robbery Victims Identified appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.