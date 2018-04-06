 LISTEN: Don Jazzy's 'crocodile voice' gives Neyo's new song a… - TheCable — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

LISTEN: Don Jazzy’s ‘crocodile voice’ gives Neyo’s new song a… – TheCable

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

LISTEN: Don Jazzy's 'crocodile voice' gives Neyo's new song a…
TheCable
Don Jazzy, Mavin Records head honcho, says he contributed to the production of the latest song by Neyo, an American R&B star. According to Don Jazzy, he co-produced the song with Stargate, his American counterpart. Titled 'Push Back', the song is Neyo
Eniola Olaosebikan: Taming the Voices In Our HeadsBellaNaija

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.