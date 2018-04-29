Listen To Kanye West’s New Song – Lyrics Show His Support For Trump — Nigeria Today

Listen To Kanye West’s New Song – Lyrics Show His Support For Trump

Following the end of a week in which he professed his love for US President Donald Trump and said something about “dragon blood,” Kanye West has decided to release a song titled Lift Yourself.

The lyrics of song confirm his support of the Trump administration to the disappointment of many of his fans.

Lift Yourself also works around a gospel sample, builds in a bass-heavy beat, then descends into a farce as West starts spouting gibberish about Poopa Scoopas.

Listen to “Lift Yourself” here. It’s the only thing on www.kanyewest.com right now.

Following the release of “Lift Yourself,” Kanye debuted more new music with a politically charged song featuring T.I. called “Ye vs. The People.” Listen to that one here.

West’s opening salvo in the track picks up the thread of the recent controversy: “I know Obama was Heaven sent, but ever since Trump won, it proved that I could be president,” West raps.

West defends his embrace of Trump, notably the picture he tweeted of himself wearing a Trump campaign hat. “Make America Great Again had a negative reception. I took it, wore it, rocked it gave it a new direction. Added empathy, care and love and affection, and y’all simply questionin’ my methods,” he says. T.I. returns fire in alternating rhymes and gets in a personal barb at West: “This s**t is stubborn, selfish, bullheaded, even for you.” The song ends with Kanye saying, “Alright T.I.P., we could be rappin’ about this all day, man, why don’t we just cut the beat off and let the people talk?”.

