Listen To Olamide's Brand New Single, 'Owo Shayo' - Konbini — Nigeria Today

Listen To Olamide's Brand New Single, 'Owo Shayo'
Konbini
Listen To Olamide's Brand New Single, 'Owo Shayo'
At this point, it's pretty clear that Olamide is allergic to taking breaks. Only a few days after the release of "Onyeoma" — his brand new collaboration with Phyno — the beloved rapper is back with another track, "Owo Shayo". Produced by the talented …
Olamide – 'Owo Shayo' (produced by Pheelz)
