Listen To Reminisce On 'Ajigijaga' — Nigeria Today

Listen To Reminisce On ‘Ajigijaga’
Les Roses Rogue Entertainment boss Reminisce is back with a fresh single “Ajigijaga.”
The banger was produced by Sess.
Click to listen here
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!