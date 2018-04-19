Listen To Tekno's Song 'Jogodo' — Nigeria Today

Listen To Tekno’s Song ‘Jogodo’

Tekno’s recently released Jogodo is already a hit in all areas. Having a feel of Mountain Black and Mad Melon’s hit, Danfo Driver, it has already gotten a massive approval from the Canadian/American rapper Drake.

On the teaser which tekno put up on his instagram page, Drake wrote , ‘BIGGEST CHUNE’ to which Tekno replied, ‘They ain’t ready’.

Watch the tease below:

This weekend #jogodo A post shared by JOGODO OUT (@teknoofficial) on Apr 16, 2018 at 11:15pm PDT

Listen to the full song here

Read More: Teckno And Drake Might Be Planning A Collaboration

