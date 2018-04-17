Listen to the epic ‘God of War’ soundtrack right now on Spotify — Nigeria Today

Listen to the epic ‘God of War’ soundtrack right now on Spotify
Bear McCreary’s epic original soundtrack for God of War is now available on Spotify. The music’s enormous chants, crescendos, and horns help to underscore the game’s emotional moments.
The post Listen to the epic 'God of War' soundtrack right now on Spotify appeared first on Digital Trends.
