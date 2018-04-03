Litecoin Price Prediction: Abra Is the Real “Game-Changer,” Not LitePay — Nigeria Today

Litecoin Price Prediction: Abra Is the Real “Game-Changer,” Not LitePay

Daily Litecoin News Update

“Abra” lets you store, transfer, and invest in Litecoin securely, is compatible with a major credit card company, and allows you to buy and sell 20 other cryptocurrencies and 50 other fiat currencies, all of it with the ease of one simple smartphone application. Now that is a true game-changer for Litecoin, not a run-of-the-mill payment processor like “LitePay.”

In a successful “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session conducted on Reddit yesterday, the CEO of Abra Global Bill Barhydt highlighted reasons that underscore why Abra may become a major pivotal force for LTC prices. Now that we’re learning more and more about this.

