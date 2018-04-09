Live-streaming arrives on Vimeo’s subscription service — Nigeria Today

Live-streaming arrives on Vimeo’s subscription service

Creatives using Vimeo’s option to monetize through subscriptions can now go live with fans. The change is part of Vimeo’s acquisition of Livestream. Vimeo is also launching a new encoder and a Mac version of Livestream Studio.

The post Live-streaming arrives on Vimeo’s subscription service appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

