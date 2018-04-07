LIVE: Tolisso, James Put Bayern Munich On Course For Bundesliga Title - Sports Illustrated — Nigeria Today

LIVE: Tolisso, James Put Bayern Munich On Course For Bundesliga Title – Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
LIVE: Tolisso, James Put Bayern Munich On Course For Bundesliga Title
Sports Illustrated
The Bundesliga title is within reach for Bayern Munich once again, with the German power able to clinch a sixth straight trophy on Saturday at Augsburg. Bayern has dominated the Bundesliga ever since manager Jupp Heynckes returned in October and has …
Bayern rest stars for title decider
Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule scored an unfortunate own goal with his face (Video)
Bundesliga Live: Bayern Munich in Augsburg with title close
