LIVE: Tony Leon 'caused commissioner to reopen investigation' into Comrade Winnie - Mufamadi - News24 — Nigeria Today

News24
News24
One-time safety and security minister Sydney Mufamadi is addressing revelations made in a documentary film that he ordered a re-investigation into Stompie Sepei's murder and was involved in discrediting late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela …
