LIVE: #WinnieMandelaFuneral proceedings underway at Orlando Stadium - News24 — Nigeria Today

LIVE: #WinnieMandelaFuneral proceedings underway at Orlando Stadium – News24
|
News24
|
LIVE: #WinnieMandelaFuneral proceedings underway at Orlando Stadium
News24
The nation has gathered in their numbers to pay their final respects and bid farewell to the Mother of the Nation, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. WATCH LIVE: WATCH LIVE: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela laid to rest. Info. Shopping. Tap to unmute. If playback …
LIVE BLOG: SA bids farewell to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
Reverend Jessie Jackson: Winnie was an emancipator and liberator
Winnie's death 'could give ANC a boost'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!