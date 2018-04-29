 Liverpool ace Sadio Mane opens up on partnership with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino - Daily Star — Nigeria Today
Liverpool ace Sadio Mane opens up on partnership with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino – Daily Star

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Sports


Liverpool ace Sadio Mane opens up on partnership with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino
MO SALAH, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are laughing all the way to what was, ironically, once named The Red Stadium in Kiev. By Steve Miller / Published 29th April 2018. Sadio Mane GETTY. Sadio Mane has been in fine form for Liverpool this season
